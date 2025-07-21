Kitchen designer reveals how you can slash hundreds off your utility bills with cutting-edge home tech: 'It starts paying back really quickly'

Qualified households can save up to $2,000, and some states offer additional rebates.

In a segment for a local news station, a kitchen designer and radio co-host shared valuable advice for homeowners looking to reduce their utility bills.

In the video on KPTV Fox 12's YouTube account, Eric Goranson talked viewers through the benefits of upgrading to a heat pump water heater. Speaking from personal experience, he explained that he upgraded to one a couple of years ago and that it "saves me a ton of money each year in water."

He likened it to a refrigerator running in reverse.

A heat pump water heater moves heat from the air into the tank, whereas a gas heater converts fuel into heat. Accordingly, a heat pump water heater uses significantly less energy and produces no pollution. Goranson pointed out that his annual water heating costs are just $171 for an 80-gallon unit.

Rates vary considerably depending on the location and size of the home, but most U.S. households spend between $400 and $600 each year, according to the Department of Energy.

One possible downside for some homeowners is the initial cost.

A heat pump water heater can be more expensive, but incentives are available to significantly reduce the price. Qualified households can save up to $2,000, and some states offer additional rebates. However, some federal subsidies, such as those for heat pump water heaters, will end on Dec. 31, 2025, after the One Big Beautiful Act was signed into law on July 4.

As the video explained, the long-term savings more than make up for the higher upfront costs. "It starts paying back really quickly," Goranson said.

According to Energy Star, a heat pump water heater is around three to four times more efficient than a standard model. Some brands can do even better than that. Cala's intelligent heat pump water heaters can achieve up to 500% efficiency by using predictive technology to heat water at the most optimal times. It's one of many innovative home improvements you can make to help the environment and save money.

