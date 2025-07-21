  • Home Home

Kitchen designer reveals how you can slash hundreds off your utility bills with cutting-edge home tech: 'It starts paying back really quickly'

Qualified households can save up to $2,000, and some states offer additional rebates.

by Michael Muir
Qualified households can save up to $2000, and some states offer additional rebates.

Photo Credit: iStock

In a segment for a local news station, a kitchen designer and radio co-host shared valuable advice for homeowners looking to reduce their utility bills. 

In the video on KPTV Fox 12's YouTube account, Eric Goranson talked viewers through the benefits of upgrading to a heat pump water heater. Speaking from personal experience, he explained that he upgraded to one a couple of years ago and that it "saves me a ton of money each year in water." 

He likened it to a refrigerator running in reverse. 

A heat pump water heater moves heat from the air into the tank, whereas a gas heater converts fuel into heat. Accordingly, a heat pump water heater uses significantly less energy and produces no pollution. Goranson pointed out that his annual water heating costs are just $171 for an 80-gallon unit. 

Rates vary considerably depending on the location and size of the home, but most U.S. households spend between $400 and $600 each year, according to the Department of Energy. 

One possible downside for some homeowners is the initial cost. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

A heat pump water heater can be more expensive, but incentives are available to significantly reduce the price. Qualified households can save up to $2,000, and some states offer additional rebates. However, some federal subsidies, such as those for heat pump water heaters, will end on Dec. 31, 2025, after the One Big Beautiful Act was signed into law on July 4.  

As the video explained, the long-term savings more than make up for the higher upfront costs. "It starts paying back really quickly," Goranson said. 

According to Energy Star, a heat pump water heater is around three to four times more efficient than a standard model. Some brands can do even better than that. Cala's intelligent heat pump water heaters can achieve up to 500% efficiency by using predictive technology to heat water at the most optimal times. It's one of many innovative home improvements you can make to help the environment and save money.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a heat pump?

Lower energy bills 💰

Better temperature control 🌡️

Helping the planet 🌎

I'd never buy a heat pump 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x