HVAC company unveils intelligent home-heating tech to maximize comfort — and the government will pay you to install it

For most homes, the biggest line item in a utility bill is for heating or cooling. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, they account for 43% of energy bills.

Ultimately, much of that energy isn't used efficiently, especially with older systems. However, a new generation of wall-mounted HVACs not only maximizes comfort but is also designed to minimize costs. The savings can be compounded even further by taking advantage of state and federal incentives.

The MSZ-FS, made by Mitsubishi, features cutting-edge technology that constantly monitors a room to ensure energy is applied efficiently. The 3D-i-see sensor prevents a room from overheating or overcooling by scanning it from left to right to recognize warm and cool spots. The space is divided into 752 three-dimensional zones to allow the sensor to determine whether or not a room is occupied.

If a human is present in the room, the 3D-i-see sensor can be adjusted to direct or indirect mode, meaning the airflow is blown to or away from the person. It can also differentiate between people and pets. Unlike a traditional HVAC system, the MSZ-FS doesn't waste energy on an empty room; it's programmed to go into energy-saving mode when the space is unoccupied.



From an environmental perspective, a wall-mounted HVAC is a better option, as even the oldest model uses less energy. About 3% of harmful gases released into the atmosphere come from air conditioning, and demand will only increase. With heat waves becoming longer, more frequent, and more intense, options for sustainable air conditioning are critical.

The good news is that the MSZ-FS qualifies for tax credits to offset up to 30% of the cost to install, up to $2,000. It doesn't stop there; many other home improvements are eligible for incentives, it's just a matter of knowing what's out there. EnergySage has some valuable tools to ensure that the next project takes full advantage of incentives, and Mitsubishi can also connect you with a licensed professional.

