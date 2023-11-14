  • Home Home

Country proposes to ban installation of popular landscaping trend: ‘It isn’t the short-term solution it looks like’

One recent study linked it to instances of a rare form of cancer.

by Sara Klimek
One recent study linked it to instances of a rare form of cancer.

Photo Credit: iStock

Wales is the latest country to take up the fight against artificial lawns. Per a BBC article, one government minister in the country recently proposed a ban against artificial turf, which is often derived from recycled tires and plastics

These lawns come with numerous risks to human and environmental health, as Climate Change Minister Julie James cited in her decision. According to the source, James noted that there were surmounting “worrying reports” that the “toxicity coming off artificial grass” was “quite alarming.”

One recent study linked artificial turf to instances of a rare form of cancer in several Philadelphia Phillies baseball players who played at the Veterans Stadium pre-2003. There is also the potential of the turf leaching plastics and chemicals into the environment as it bakes in the sun. 

One of the pertinent chemicals of interest is “forever chemicals” like PFAs. Some of these chemicals have an impact on the endocrine system, while others can disrupt the immune system. Moreover, these are called “forever chemicals” because they are so difficult to get rid of and can run into the soil and waterways of affected areas. 

Areas downhill from the fields can become riddled with microplastics, which are very difficult to clean up and control. However, these potentially catastrophic implications have not stopped artificial turf companies from lobbying for the safety of their products. 

For many, artificial turf just isn’t practical. Although these lawns give the impression of being low maintenance, they actually require a lot of effort to ensure they are safe. In order to keep the temperature and smell down, the fake grass must be watered regularly — which defeats the purpose of having it. 

In a press conference, James expressed that building artificial lawns “isn’t the short-term solution it looks like for people” and that she would work with authorities to ensure artificial lawns do not make their way into “publically-funded spaces” in the country. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x