Couple baffled after failed greenhouse tomatoes turn up thriving in abandoned chicken coop

A couple who couldn't get their greenhouse tomatoes to cooperate got an unexpected surprise in a very different part of the yard: a chicken coop.

While their intentionally planted seedlings were struggling, tomato plants that sprouted from old scraps were suddenly thriving where chicks had been raised just a few months earlier.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post to r/Homestead, a gardener said their greenhouse tomatoes were only a few inches tall and that just about half had sprouted.

Then came the surprise: Volunteer tomato plants appeared in a coop that had gone unchecked since the birds were moved to a chicken tractor in the garden a couple of months earlier.

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The coop had been used for young chicks and was a place where kitchen scraps were tossed in with regular feed, making it a likely landing spot for seeds and other organic matter.

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Why does it matter?

Volunteer plants often emerge in compost piles, barnyards, and along garden edges, where moisture, nutrients, and warmth can align better than in carefully planned beds.

Kitchen scraps and overlooked corners can sometimes turn into unexpected food production, even if the process is a little messy.

Growing your own food can help cut grocery bills, especially for produce like tomatoes, which can become expensive out of season. Many gardeners also say homegrown produce tastes better than store-bought produce picked before peak ripeness.

Time spent gardening can support physical activity, reduce stress, and strengthen your connection to what you eat.

What are people saying?

Commenters offered theories for the accidental success.

One pointed to decomposing scraps creating warmth and a "little micro climate," while another suggested the chicken manure may have helped drive the growth.

A few even joked that the spot had earned a new name. As one commenter put it: "That's now the tomato coop."

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