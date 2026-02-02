Gardening expert issues warning about common landscaping mistake — here's how to avoid it

Mulching is a preferred method among many gardeners who seek zero-waste, organic methods. It's far better for the environment to use lawn clippings, excess bark, and cardboard than it is to use a plastic tarp and chemical soil treatments.

Even with mulching, too much can ruin a good thing, as The Columbus Dispatch advised, and it has a name: volcano mulching.

Volcano mulching occurs when too much mulch is applied around the tree, and it is more than 18 inches deep. Not only is this a waste of time and money, but this amount of mulch becomes harmful.

When mulch is too deep, it begins to dehydrate the roots. Too much mulch blocks oxygen from reaching the roots, causing the trees to form more root systems that can become exposed and dehydrated as the mulch decomposes. As it decomposes, it also becomes hydrophobic, repelling water.

Additionally, roots may start to grow in a circular pattern around the tree, eventually strangling it by restricting its vascular flow. On the outside of the trees, bark will begin to decay, allowing pathogens and insects to pass through.

When gardeners choose organic methods over plastic and chemical inputs, they prevent microplastics and toxins from entering their soil and waterways. If they upgrade to a native plant yard, they will reap the benefits of reduced maintenance time, less water use, and more pollinators coming to their yard in the spring. Add mulching to their native plant gardening routine, and their space will transform with minimal effort and money.

When done correctly, mulching can help with weed suppression, moisture retention, and temperature regulation during extreme heat and cold. Experts advise applying mulch no taller than 4 inches and leaving a few inches of space between the mulch and the bark.

