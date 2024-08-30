Landowner met with constructive criticism after asking for advice on concerning tree landscaping: 'This is not ideal'

Sometimes, too much of a good thing can be just that — too much. Fortunately for one homeowner, they caught their mistake before it did too much damage.

They posted a photo on Reddit of several trees on their property, shown surrounded with high piles of mulch chips at their bases. "Will this much tree chips kill my trees? [They] have been there for a month," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were unanimous in their advice.

"Don't do this," one person advised. "Mulch is for the roots, not the trunk. Spread it out. The root flare should be visible."

"This is not ideal," another agreed. "This is called 'volcano mulching.' Moisture is being trapped against the bark, which is not designed to be constantly wet. Please spread the mulch out away from the base of the trunk, and spread it to a depth of about 3 inches."

"The mulch should be several inches away from the trunk. As others mentioned, this not only keeps the tree bark dry and healthy but it also discourages pests from gnawing on the trunk," another commenter explained. "If the mulch is right up to the trunk then voles, rats, etc. can dig through it and eat the bark without worrying about predators. They are less likely to chew on trees if they have to come out in the open to do it."

This homeowner is lucky they thought to ask — others have accidentally killed trees with their well-meaning, but ill-advised, usage of mulch volcanoes.

While some homeowners inherit trees that have been mulched past the point of no return, trees are generally hardy and can recover if the volcanoes are cleared.

A landscape complete with both native trees and native plants is the best way to create a thriving, low-maintenance yard that's beautiful to look at and beneficial for pollinators.

And when it comes to getting rid of excess mulch, one Redditor had a suggestion: "A free sign does wonders to get rid of all sorts of stuff."

