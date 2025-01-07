Homeowner shares initial progress after unveiling catastrophic yard left behind by previous owners: 'It's now a happy tree'

"Once it settles, I should be able to flatten it more and improve the mulch around it."

A homeowner's effort to fix years of landscaping mistakes left behind by previous owners is sparking a conversation on Reddit about the lasting effects of improper mulching and how simple changes can help restore the health of your yard.

Sharing their progress in the r/landscaping subreddit, the OP explained their first step toward an eco-friendly yard: rescuing an 80-year-old hickory tree from the harmful effects of "volcano mulching."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Volcano mulching" involves piling mulch high against a tree's trunk, a common but damaging practice that can lead to rot and suffocation of the roots. The homeowner painstakingly removed the excessive stone and mulch by hand, flattening the area to protect the tree's roots and allow it to thrive. "Once it settles, I should be able to flatten it more and improve the mulch around it," they explained in their post.

Experts in arboriculture frequently caution against volcano mulching. Greg Jordan, a University of New Hampshire Extension forester and arborist, explained to the National Association of Landscape Professionals that the problem often arises from a lack of education. "A lot of commercial customers have it in their mind that mulching is a task that must be done every year no matter what," he says.

Sandy Feather, an extension educator with Penn State, advises using the "3 x 3 Rule": no more than three inches of mulch and at least three inches of space between the mulch and the tree trunk.

The post also highlights the benefits of sustainable landscaping. Native plants, proper mulching, and eco-friendly practices can reduce water use, cut down on yard work, and support healthy ecosystems for pollinators — which are essential for our food supply.

If you're looking to make your yard more sustainable, incorporating native plants into your existing yard is a great place to start, and rewilding or switching to a natural lawn can be the next step in making your lawn "greener."

The Reddit community appreciated the effort, chiming in with simple but meaningful reactions like, "It's now a happy tree!!" The homeowner happily replied, "Yes!! I can't wait to see how it thrives." It's not just a makeover for the tree — it's a much-needed fix for a landscaping mistake that could've had long-term consequences.

