Experts issue urgent warning against common yard maintenance practice: 'I often see this done by landscapers'

Just because something is common doesn't mean it's a good thing.

How people take care of trees is a good example. Piling up mulch onto trunks in the shape of a volcano has become a normal sight, but it's actually harmful to trees, as Kurt Meyer, a real estate professional in Indiana, explained in a Facebook post.

NO MORE VOLCANO MULCHING! We see this everywhere, but arborists warn it can kill trees. In some cases it starves roots... Posted by Kurt's Noblesville Homes on Thursday, March 14, 2024

Kurt wrote how he sees this practice everywhere and called for it to stop. He added a photo for a visual aid.

"This is a volcano. Your tree HATES this," reads the photo's text.

'It starves roots near the tree trunk of oxygen and moisture," Kurt described in his post. "In other cases [it] can trap moisture long-term, making a comfy home for insects and fungal growth."

Luckily, it is easy to correct this misuse of mulch so that it does not slowly mangle the roots underneath and risk killing the tree.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

All you have to do is dig out the volcano until the large roots are showing again. Smaller roots may have started growing higher up the trunk to find more space, and those should be cut off, as shown by Kurt's photo.

In doing so, landscapers and home gardeners alike can protect their trees and the wider ecosystem for the long term — plus save a small fortune without needing to buy such large quantities of mulch.

Granted, mulching in moderation is still better than using chemicals to combat weeds. You just want to use it in a way that actually helps the tree, even if it doesn't look like the neighbor's volcano.

Funny enough, other yard-friendly practices also cost less. Transitioning toward native grasses means less watering, and using cheap natural pest controls is better for you and your lawn.

Kurt's community appreciated the resources and called for change.

"The odd thing is, I often see this done by landscapers," one person observed.

"It kills me when I see mulch wrapped around a tree trunk," another added.

"I want to help every tree I see this way!" a third declared.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.