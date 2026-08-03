Gardener from Virginia saves leggy kale seedlings and says 'you do not have to start over'

"This happens to me and I sometimes just give up."

A Virginia gardener is reminding people that weak-looking seedlings are not always a lost cause.

In a fall-gardening video, an urban homesteader showed how she saves leggy kale starts instead of tossing them and starting over.

What happened?

While showing viewers on YouTube how she was repotting lacinato kale, Asia of Yellow Door Urban Homestead (@YellowDoorUrbanHomestead) used the moment to demonstrate a way to rescue seedlings that had become tall and spindly from too little light early on. She added that, as a gardener in Virginia's Zone 7B, she is making her "last real big push for fall seedlings."

Instead of discarding the starts, she moved them into larger cells and planted them low enough that most of each stem sat under the soil. "If you catch them soon enough, you do not have to start them over. You just got to plant them a little bit deeper," she said.

She said the same approach has worked for her with tomatoes and peppers, not just brassicas such as kale. The video also covered another attempt with older lettuce seeds after poor germination, along with her plans for cool-season crops including bok choy, cilantro, kohlrabi, pansies, and calendula.

"Thank you Asia for showing how you salvage leggy seedlings. This happens to me and I sometimes just give up," one viewer commented.

Why does it matter?

Leggy seedlings are a common frustration for home gardeners, especially beginners starting seeds indoors. Replacing failed starts can mean buying more seed, more soil, and more supplies, so salvaging young plants can save both time and money.

Growing food can help cut grocery costs. A healthy fall garden can produce kale, lettuce, herbs, and other greens for weeks, often with better flavor than store-bought produce. Reusable seed trays and inserts can help stretch those savings across multiple seasons.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. Seed starting, transplanting, watering, and harvesting encourage gentle movement, time outdoors, and hands-on routines that many people find calming. Container gardening can make those benefits accessible even without a large yard.

What can I do?

Leggy seedlings may still be recoverable if they are replanted more deeply while still very young, but Asia warned that overly wet soil at that point can increase the chance of rot before the plant gets established.

Because she believed the legginess was caused by insufficient light, Asia said she planned to move the seedlings outside with her other starts. Gardeners can also use grow lights, rotate trays, and check their seed-starting timing so plants do not stay indoors longer than necessary.

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