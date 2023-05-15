Talented seamster shows how they transformed a 40-year-old Patagonia jacket into a work of art: ‘This is so cool’

The result is a beautiful, unique jacket from the high-quality outdoor gear brand.

Customizing your clothes can be fun, and one Redditor is taking it to a whole new level — adding intricate, abstract designs and a cool skull pattern with butterflies to a jacket.

The Redditor customizes used clothing and sells it on their website.

One of their recent posts gained traction due to its beautiful and unique design. The Redditor mentioned that they used woodcut print for the front and that the skull on the back was crafted out of a piece of fabric.

The result is a beautiful, unique jacket from the high-quality outdoor gear brand, Patagonia.

Revamping secondhand clothes can be an enjoyable hobby and a great creative outlet. And, if you alter your clothes when you get tired of them instead of throwing them out, you’ll be saving money too.

On top of that, it’s a great way to help out the environment.

The number of times that the average person wears an article of clothing has declined by 36% in the past 15 years, reports the UN Environmental Program.

Even when clothing items aren’t fully worn out yet, they end up thrown in the garbage and are eventually sent to landfills. In fact, more than 100 million tons of textile waste is sent to landfills each year.

These clothing items take a long time to decompose in landfills. When they do, they release toxic, planet-warming gases into the air and leach harmful chemicals into the soil.

So, if customizing your clothes next time you get sick of them sounds like fun, give it a go like this Redditor did! You’ll be saving your wallet and the environment.

Commenters on the Reddit post were impressed, writing, “Love it!” and “Wow this is gorgeous!”

One was even inspired, writing, “I’m desperate to take a crack at something similar. Great job, as always!”

