Homeowner outraged after sneaky neighbor destroys property: 'My blood is boiling'

A Florida resident shared their heartbreak over the destruction of several 20-year-old trees on Reddit.

Instead of a hurricane or flood, the culprit was a sneaky neighbor who enlisted the help of nearby neighbors.

As the photos in r/treelaw show, a gaping space with stumps marks where 16 of the 12-foot-tall viburnum trees once stood guard. They served as a beautiful way to provide privacy on a natural preserve where no fences are allowed.

Now, the two neighbors "can actually see through each other's pool cages, into each other's homes and straight through the front door windows," according to the OP. "My blood is boiling," they continued.

The Redditor admitted that maintenance was hard for a while as they had to handle shrub care on their own. While better hydration created improvement, the appearance caught the attention of the neighbor.

The OP said the neighbor and another resident started taking down the trees while the OP was at work. But after being caught in the act, the neighbor's excuses included, "[The trees] were ugly and I was tired of looking at them."

Their feelings don't change the fact that they destroyed private property, as one commenter noted.

Landscapers often use viburnum trees to soften defined property lines.

These tall shrubs also act as windbreaks, which help prevent soil erosion and reduce home energy costs. Their fragrant spring flowers attract pollinators like bees, and birds also use their seeds for a buffet. The dense shrubs make great habitats for small creatures looking to protect and produce more offspring.

While the wronged homeowner doesn't want to sue their older neighbor, they asked the community for insight about the next steps.

"Get a lawyer who specializes in tree law, you have plenty of documentation," one advised.

"Don't play nice, she didn't play nice with you or the plants," advised another.

Bad neighbors destroying plants is nothing new, as one gardener had to fend off someone who snipped all their herbs. Undefined shared spaces can be more problematic, as one person dumped trash in a shared creek.

One solution to avoiding such mishaps is to talk about climate with family, friends, and community members. Engaging with others about the pros of respecting nature may foster understanding that can keep neighborly peace and a clean planet.

