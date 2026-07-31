Gardener shares 4 vertical tricks that make growing zucchini, melons, and pumpkins in a small space possible

Getting fruit and foliage off the soil can also change plant health.

If growing squash in your small backyard seems like too big of a feat, a gardening expert has some great tips for you.

With a few simple supports, even space-hungry crops like zucchini and melons can grow up instead of out in a compact garden.

What's happening?

Brian Lowell of Next Level Gardening (@NextLevelGardening) walked YouTube viewers through four support systems for growing plants vertically for gardeners with limited space.

Most of Lowell's vegetables are grown in backyard raised beds that add up to just 170 square feet.

Describing the approach, Lowell said, "The way I get more production out of this small space is just about every single bed, actually every bed, has some sort of vertical element to it," adding that the setup turns that area into "1,300 cubic feet of growing space."

Among the options featured were wooden stakes for zucchini and yellow squash, string trellises for cucumbers, cattle panels for heavier fruits, and teepees for gourds and smaller winter squash.

How can this help?

This kind of advice can help gardeners get more food from the same patch of soil and potentially cut grocery bills during the growing season.

Growing produce at home can also mean fresher, better-tasting fruits and vegetables picked at peak ripeness.

Getting fruit and foliage off the soil can also change plant health. In the video, the creator said supports for cucumbers and squash improve air movement and lower the risk of damage.

Gardening can support physical activity, lower stress, and give people a rewarding way to spend time outdoors. And space-saving methods can make growing food feel more accessible for anyone with limited space.

What can I do?

To copy the setup, gardeners can match the support to the plant. As Lowell said, pole or cane teepees are good for lighter gourds and some squash. Tougher materials like cattle panels or comparable fencing are better for bigger fruits, which may also need slings.

String trellises can work for cucumbers in much the same way they do for tomatoes, keeping the crop off the soil and making picking easier.

One commenter wrote, "I have grown my cucumbers and winter squash on the garden fencing for a number of years. I will try the zucchini next year, it's too late for this season here in zone 6."

Another offered, "Stock netting is a good alternative to cattle panels."

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