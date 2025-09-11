  • Home Home

Energy companies offer homeowners major rebates on money-saving appliances: 'It saved potentially up to $3 million in one hour'

"Benefits all of our consumers."

by Robert Crow
"Benefits all of our consumers."

Photo Credit: iStock

If you live in Vermont, energy companies want to help you lower your usage and save some money — really.

As the Milton Independent reported, programs exist from Efficiency Vermont, Vermont Gas, and Green Mountain Power that can help residents get energy-efficient appliances at a much lower cost.

Upgrading appliances not only modernizes your home but can also significantly reduce your reliance on the grid, making your home more prepared for those inevitable outages.

Efficiency Vermont provides rebates on energy-efficient appliances, as well as free virtual home-energy visits. Low-income families can receive appliances for zero or little cost, such as a refrigerator, freezer, air conditioner, or washing machine, plus free LED light bulbs.

Vermont Gas offers weatherization rebates for items like new thermostats, as well as home energy audits.

Green Mountain Power, meanwhile, offers up to $10,500 off the purchase price of a battery-storage system if users share some of their generated energy with the utility. In addition, they offer discounted rates on electric-vehicle charging, equivalent to paying $1.20 for a gallon of gas.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Batteries pair particularly well with renewable-energy sources, such as at-home solar panels. When panels produce more energy than what is needed at that moment, batteries store the excess, allowing homes to have clean, low-cost energy, even when the sun isn't shining. 

Stored energy can also be shared with utilities, allowing them to provide more clean energy to consumers, to use low-cost energy when rates are high, and to have a steady backup in case the grid falters. When enough homes do this, it provides utilities with a "virtual power plant" that can power large areas.

"By using clean energy and networking these technologies, what we're doing is we're reducing costs at the most expensive time for power use, and that benefits all of our consumers," Green Mountain Power's Kristin Kelly told the Independent. "It saved potentially up to $3 million in one hour recently."

What's your biggest motivation for converting to electric appliances?

Saving money 💰

Modernizing my home 🤖

Making my family safer 💪

I don't want to convert 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x