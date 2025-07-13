  • Home Home

Driver baffled after mysterious object punctures tire: 'My best guess'

by Audrey Brewer
Photo Credit: Reddit

A driver was left confused by the tiny object that led to their flat tire and turned to Reddit for advice and an unfortunate discovery.

In the r/whatisthisthing subreddit, the OP shared a photo of the object, describing it as "1 inch long, about 5mm wide, hollow in the middle and very hard plastic."

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My best guess is that it's some kind of hose coupling part?" they wrote. 

Other people suggested everything from a wall anchor for hanging pictures, a turkey temperature thermometer, or a piece of an acoustic guitar. But after Redditors weighed in, the OP concluded, "This thing that popped my tire is part of a vape cartridge."

Waste from vape pens and cartridges is becoming an increasing problem, as people tend to litter them all over the place. 

People have found vape cartridges thrown in their backyards, multiple tires, and even the mouths of wildlife mistaking it for food, like a penguin did last year.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The lithium batteries that power disposable vapes contain toxic chemicals that can leach into the soil and water supply too. They also pose a fire risk, often during charging, when they can explode and spark flames.  

There's also the health risks for the actual people doing the vaping. On top of the well-publicized risks of nicotine, the CDC reported that vapes contain additional dangers from heavy metals nickel, tin, and lead, volatile organic compounds, and flavorings linked to lung disease.

The vape pen problem is getting so bad that people are looking to take action

Last year, Laura Young (@LessWasteLaura), a Climate Ph.D. researcher in Scotland, posted about picking up the vape pen litter in her local park, prompting her to start the #BanDisposableVapes campaign. 

Thanks in part to her efforts, the U.K. actually banned disposable vapes after June 1, per the BBC.

