Homeowner stunned after 100-year-old tree is butchered in broad daylight: 'Nobody in their right mind would do that'

Not everyone understands the value of a tree. These natural, life-giving producers of clean air are a necessity for life, though many property owners fail to appreciate them for what they are. This ignorance can be a nuisance for the neighbors of those blind to the benefits of trees.

One Reddit user with concern for their family, neighbors, and vegetation photographed an adult tree put in distress by a neighboring property owner.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Building owner next door made cuts into a tree that I'm not sure who owns. I'm concerned that the tree won't recover," the poster said on r/arborists.

The tree pictured appeared to have suffered two deep cuts, each around the circumference of the trunk. The deeper cut looks to have gone through multiple layers of the trunk, and its precision indicates that it was human-made and intentional.

"I'm concerned that the tree won't recover from the deeper cut and will fall," they wrote.

Depending on the depth of the cuts, the tree may not recover. "From the looks of it, they have effectively girdled the tree so it completely dies," one commenter said.

Girdling is the removal of a strip of bark on a tree, especially when there is damage to the cambium tissue. This cell layer is responsible for tree growth and bark regeneration, accounting for a trunk's growth in width. When the cambium layer of a tree is damaged, the plant will struggle to move water and nutrients from the roots to its top through the trunk.

Trees in all their grand glory are not just nice to look at. To the benefit of people and the environment, trees improve air and water quality and provide energy-saving shade. Even more so, large vegetation increases property values for its attractiveness, noise reduction properties, health benefits, and more.

When trees are deliberately damaged by misguided or uncaring property owners, the health of Earth as well as people is hurt. The pictured tree could likely fall, injuring people or damaging property.

"That is just shady," one Redditor wrote in the comments, "on the borderline of criminal behavior."

Another passed judgment, saying, "Nobody in their right mind would do that to a tree they didn't want to kill."

