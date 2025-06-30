Farmer stunned after catching neighbor's mind-boggling act on video: 'Wow'

The OP stated that they believed this occurred because the neighbor was angry about a property dispute over 10 years prior.

After setting up a security camera, a farmer caught a disgruntled neighbor damaging their irrigation line.

In a Reddit post shared to r/mildlyinfuriating, the poster shared a video of someone in a black truck spinning their tires on an irrigation hose.

In the caption, the OP explained that they found damage on previous days and wanted to catch the culprit, so they set up a camera.

"It was important to stop the vandalism because this irrigation line was the only source of water for about 15 acres of young, freshly planted hemp!" said the Redditor. They revealed they were worried about the hemp getting stunted or dying without enough water.

The OP stated that they believed this occurred because the neighbor was angry about a property dispute over 10 years prior.

Unfortunately, neighbors can sometimes negatively affect efforts to use climate-friendly home solutions. Issues like property disputes or wild lawns can create tensions, leading to dangerous escalations, plant damage, and more.

With that in mind, in an interview with Earthaven Ecovillage, NPR reported that public awareness, cooperation, and conflict resolution are keys to developing positive relationships with your neighbors and the planet.

Although the damage wasn't severe, the poster mentioned that the vandalism cost hundreds of dollars, including a twisted wellhead.

People in the comments quickly shared their opinions on the situation, siding with the OP.

Attempting to be helpful, one user said, "Wow, that looks unjustified. But why not use a hose ramp? In many places, they're required if you place anything across the road."

Although crop irrigation is crucial to a good yield and reduces the likelihood of losing money on dead plants, putting a hose across a shared roadway may cause some concerns.

That said, most users agreed that there was no reason for the neighbor to have purposely tried to harm the irrigation lines. Another person was less generous when referring to the culprit: "Vermont landscape. Not Vermont attitude."

But the OP had a positive outlook, despite the damage, writing, "Most importantly for us, we were able to keep water flowing to the fields and the plants did not suffer."

