Homeowner reeling over mysterious damage following neighbor dispute: 'I'm beginning to suspect foul play'

This incident was met with a lot of support from others.

For many home gardeners, plants often feel like members of the family. So when something goes wrong, especially because of circumstances beyond our control, it's only natural to seek answers and remedies.

Recently, a Reddit user turned to the r/PlantClinic subreddit for help, posting a photo of a struggling plant and asking for advice. According to the post, the plant belongs to the user's elderly grandmother and has always thrived — until recently. Now, the original poster suspects the plant may have been tampered with by a neighbor, with whom they've had ongoing tensions.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The plant is in the ground and receives full light," the Redditor explained. "My grandma waters it every morning and evening if there's no rain for the day. Given the disputes we've had, I'm beginning to suspect foul play. I'm wondering if the neighbors might have tampered with the plant."

"Now, this once-thriving plant has completely died for no apparent reason," they continued.

Looking for guidance, the user asked the community how to test the soil's pH levels, what abnormal readings might indicate potential poisoning, and what other signs might suggest the plant has been sabotaged.

Unfortunately, difficult neighbors can sometimes become an unexpected barrier to implementing climate-friendly solutions at home. Whether it's disputes over shared garden space, opposition to compost bins, or resistance to native plant landscaping, neighborly tensions can discourage even the most well-intentioned efforts.

To overcome this, homeowners can focus on clear, respectful communication, sharing the environmental benefits of their actions and how they contribute to the health of the broader community.

Inviting neighbors to participate in small eco-projects, like pollinator gardens or community cleanups, can also help build understanding and reduce resistance. Small acts of collaboration can go a long way toward turning skepticism into support.

This Reddit post was met with a lot of support from other users. One suggested: "If you're in the USA, you can reach out to your state extension office and see if they offer any services. They may be able to test for toxins as well as a basic soil test."

Another user posted: "I'm sorry you're dealing with such an awful neighbour. pH tests can be found online, they come with instructions normally. … However, I doubt the neighbour has altered the soil pH. … It sounds more likely that they'd use a weedkiller/herbicide based on the fact they used pesticides in the past on your plants."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.