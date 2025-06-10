  • Home Home

Homeowner reeling over mysterious damage following neighbor dispute: 'I'm beginning to suspect foul play'

This incident was met with a lot of support from others.

by Megan Lewis
This incident was met with a lot of support from others.

Photo Credit: Reddit

For many home gardeners, plants often feel like members of the family. So when something goes wrong, especially because of circumstances beyond our control, it's only natural to seek answers and remedies. 

Recently, a Reddit user turned to the r/PlantClinic subreddit for help, posting a photo of a struggling plant and asking for advice. According to the post, the plant belongs to the user's elderly grandmother and has always thrived — until recently. Now, the original poster suspects the plant may have been tampered with by a neighbor, with whom they've had ongoing tensions. 

This incident was met with a lot of support from others.
Photo Credit: Reddit
This incident was met with a lot of support from others.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"The plant is in the ground and receives full light," the Redditor explained. "My grandma waters it every morning and evening if there's no rain for the day. Given the disputes we've had, I'm beginning to suspect foul play. I'm wondering if the neighbors might have tampered with the plant." 

"Now, this once-thriving plant has completely died for no apparent reason," they continued. 

Looking for guidance, the user asked the community how to test the soil's pH levels, what abnormal readings might indicate potential poisoning, and what other signs might suggest the plant has been sabotaged

Unfortunately, difficult neighbors can sometimes become an unexpected barrier to implementing climate-friendly solutions at home. Whether it's disputes over shared garden space, opposition to compost bins, or resistance to native plant landscaping, neighborly tensions can discourage even the most well-intentioned efforts. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

To overcome this, homeowners can focus on clear, respectful communication, sharing the environmental benefits of their actions and how they contribute to the health of the broader community. 

Inviting neighbors to participate in small eco-projects, like pollinator gardens or community cleanups, can also help build understanding and reduce resistance. Small acts of collaboration can go a long way toward turning skepticism into support. 

This Reddit post was met with a lot of support from other users. One suggested: "If you're in the USA, you can reach out to your state extension office and see if they offer any services. They may be able to test for toxins as well as a basic soil test." 

Another user posted: "I'm sorry you're dealing with such an awful neighbour. pH tests can be found online, they come with instructions normally. … However, I doubt the neighbour has altered the soil pH. … It sounds more likely that they'd use a weedkiller/herbicide based on the fact they used pesticides in the past on your plants."

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x