Woman shares simple trick to save big on your electricity bill: 'Why have I never realized this?'

This task takes just a few minutes, and it could save you a hundred dollars every year.

The scoop

If you're looking for quick and easy ways to save money around your home, TikTok account Park Christmas Savings (@parkchristmassavings) has some information that could help.

The narrator asks: "Did you know that things that are still plugged in can draw small amounts of power even when turned off?"

Even when not turned on, appliances that are plugged in still use small amounts of electricity, which is known as "vampire energy," "phantom energy," or "standby energy."

Simply unplug your appliances when not in use, and you'll conserve a bit of energy — and a bit of cash, too.

In the video, she unplugs each cord from a power strip — just turn off or unplug the power strip itself to save yourself a bit of time. Depending on your home, the outlet may have its own power switch to make this process even easier.

How it's working

Lots of appliances and devices use standby power, like your TV, game consoles, printer, phone chargers, coffee maker, and microwave. These secret electricity suckers account "for 5% to 10% of residential energy use and could cost the average U.S. household as much as $100 per year," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Unplugging your energy vampires will reduce your electricity usage. Combined with other electricity-saving home upgrades like LED light bulbs and solar panels, you can save a lot of money on your monthly bill.

The Department of Energy also notes that "residential energy consumption comprises 21% of total energy use and 15% of total greenhouse gas emissions."

Reducing your home's energy consumption isn't a huge dent in our country's gas pollution, but every little bit counts. It's the little things that can make a big difference.

What people are saying

Many commenters had no idea that their powered-off appliances were still using electricity.

One user said they were "literally unplugging everything RN."

"Always wondered what the red light on the TV meant," another commenter wrote.

"Why have I never realized this?" a third user asked.

