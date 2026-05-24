Frugal hose repair sparks debate as DIYers warn electrical tape turns into a sticky mess

A vacuum hose repair shared on Reddit is drawing praise for its repair-instead-of-replace mindset — and criticism for the material used to make it happen.

In the forum r/Frugal, a photo post showing a damaged hose wrapped in electrical tape sparked a debate over whether the fix was clever or just a temporary mess waiting to happen.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The original poster captioned the photo: "Electrical tape is excellent for patching up a hole on vacuum hose."

Many users supported the idea behind the repair. Using just a few dollars' worth of tape to extend the life of a product can help households avoid an immediate purchase while also cutting down on waste.

Still, many commenters were skeptical of electrical tape as the right solution. The top comment warned, "The adhesive turns into sticky goop so the tape slides around," while others said lower-cost versions can become "sweaty" and messy over time.

Some users argued that higher-quality electrical tape performs much better, with one commenter writing that "you get what you pay for with [electrical] tape … 3M stuff like super 33 doesn't do the goopy slip around like the cheap stuff."

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Another added that stretching the tape while wrapping it can improve how well it holds, especially on ridged surfaces.

The discussion highlights a broader issue in frugal living: the difference between truly saving money and opting for a short-term fix that fails quickly.

A successful repair can extend a product's lifespan, delay a replacement purchase, and keep usable materials out of the trash. A poor repair, on the other hand, can create extra cleanup, fail sooner than expected, and still leave the buyer paying for a replacement.

That distinction came up repeatedly in the Reddit thread. One commenter called the post "a good illustration [between] frugal and cheap," arguing that bargain-bin tape often creates the exact problems critics described. It is a reminder that the cheapest option upfront is not always the most cost-effective choice over time.

If you're trying to patch a hose without spending much, commenters in the thread suggested viewing electrical tape as more of a temporary stopgap than a permanent fix, particularly if it is a lower-cost variety prone to adhesive breakdown.

One commenter admitted, "So I may be in the outlier that I absolutely love electrical tape, but other people's points are absolutely valid here."

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