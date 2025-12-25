Homeowner 'shocked' by utility bill month after going solar to address high electricity prices: 'I just got my first bill'

One Massachusetts homeowner knew that they could potentially see a lower utility bill once they completed their solar panel installation. But what they didn't expect was how much lower that bill would actually be. They took to r/solar to share their experience, sparking a conversation within the community.

The scoop

"I just got my first bill from the utility having 0 usage and having 70 kWh net metering bonus for the month," noted the Redditor.

They admitted that they almost felt guilty by keeping so much of their hard-earned money. Upon closer inspection, they discovered that they escaped a number of costly fees.

The homeowner revealed that, in September, they had a bill of $178. It included a $41 transmission charge, $20 energy efficiency fee, $12 net metering recovery fee, and $5 distributed solar fee. For October, they didn't have to pay any of those fees.





How it's helping

According to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average electricity price for Massachusetts residents was 30.41 cents per kWh in September. That was over 12 cents more expensive than the national average.

"I'm not asking to get a fee for these applied but I'm shocked I'm not," the Redditor wrote. "In any case I thought I'd be getting a savings of just my generation on electric and instead saved all the extra fees that can make electric usage so expensive, especially in my state."

What everyone's saying

Down in the comments section, a few users had a couple of suggestions for the original poster.

"Add a home battery. Run the house overnight. Get rid of your nat gas appliances if you have any. Cut the service all together to avoid 'monthly connection fees,'" one commenter wrote.

"I'm in the same boat. Pretty sweet, just remember when you use more than you generated (like, the next two months for me) you pay all those fees," another user noted.

