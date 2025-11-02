Proud homeowner shares stunning photos of 10-year yard transformation: 'Lovely'

"I had to stop and say this is GORGEOUS!"

Watching a plant grow over ten years is a fulfilling experience. It leaves a plant-owner feeling accomplished, and it nourishes your yard.

In r/CactusEnthusiasts, an overjoyed homeowner showcased some glorious cacti, including one named Floyd that was ten years in the making.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the original poster didn't clarify which cactus Floyd is, the last photo shows several beautiful, large cacti. Their yard is clearly flourishing, and they won't have any shortage of new plants for a long time.

Upkeeping native plants is a crucial way to foster a self-sustaining, resilient, and beautiful garden. At the same time, homeowners have benefited from the money-saving prospects of planting native plants. They reduce water and energy usage, mitigate the need for fertilizer, and can reduce the amount of maintenance your garden needs.

All of this helps homeowners save money on water and energy bills as well as gas on trips to garden stores.

Native gardens can keep your garden free of toxins, aiding in clean air and water. Such plants attract vital pollinators that help your plants thrive and keep our food supply chains intact. As the OP's cactus proves, once native plants are settled into their natural habitat, they can live happily for decades.

Cacti have also been found to aid your yard even more. They act as a food source for birds, which helps with your garden's pollination. They can even prevent soil erosion, improve soil health, and keep pests away.

In Utah, a dry and hot climate, cacti in a native garden can create a beautiful and practical landscape.

Redditors could not pass up the opportunity to praise the OP on the majestic plant.

"Floyd is killing it!" wrote one.

"Lovely," another person commented.

"I'm not even a part of this subreddit," said a third Reddit user, "but this post came across my feed and I had to stop and say this is GORGEOUS! Well done!"

