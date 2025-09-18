Gardener shares simple hack using material that often gets thrown away: 'Nothing goes to waste'

"I'm going to have to do this."

Grass clippings, while usually gathered and discarded after lawn mowing, can actually be used to revitalize and boost crops in the garden.

Rather than throwing out this organic material, consider reusing it for the benefit of your plants.

The scoop

TikTok user life.locs.garden (@life.locs.garden) briefly explained why grass clippings are a worthwhile addition to the garden.

The TikTok user, a gardener, teacher, mother, and homegrown food connoisseur, cited four reasons to reuse grass clippings.

The first reason? "It's free," she said, getting straight to the point.

Grass clippings also keep the soil in the garden bed cool and moist; they break down and add a boost of nitrogen, and when the clippings dry, they become hay, suppressing weeds.

"Nothing goes to waste in the garden," life.locs.garden emphasized in the comments.

How it's helping

For their nitrogen yield, grass clippings are a practical and easy-to-come-by organic fertilizer. By using organic fertilizers, homeowners can cut out synthetic fertilizers from their gardens, keeping chemicals out of the soil and preventing them from running off into bodies of water.

According to the Department of Energy and Environment, fertilizer runoff can harm the pollinators that ensure our food supply, degrade fish and other wildlife habitats, cause toxic algal blooms, and cause odor pollution.

Organic fertilizer, on the other hand, does not harm the planet in any major way. In fact, organic fertilizers are environmentally beneficial all around, especially when it comes to ensuring soil health.

According to an analysis published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Research, soil degradation — when the nutrients in soil, as well as other functions, deplete and harm crop yields — is a major environmental issue. The study concludes that the use of organic fertilizers can restore degraded land.

Not only does the use of organic fertilizers reduce chemical output from the home and protect soil health, but it is also a major money-saver.

As life.locs.garden reminded other TikTok users in her video comments, "Did I mention it's free?"

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the creator's video were inspired by the beneficial gardening tip, and many decided to use the hack at home.

"I'm going to have to do this," one said.

Others have already been making use of their grass clippings in the same way.

"I love doing this after I cut my grass," one gardener commented. "And it's boosted my yield!"

