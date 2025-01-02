Side-by-side images expose 'unacceptable' issue with US cities: 'The fix is extremely straightforward'

Side-by-side maps of Dallas and Paris highlight a major problem with the infrastructure of U.S. cities.

In a viral video, molesrcool (@molesrcool) explains that "we are giving too much of our space to cars, and the fix is extremely straightforward."

He points out that Paris is much more densely populated than Dallas but that the French capital is also a top travel destination because of its beauty and walkability. Meanwhile, the Texas destination is a prime example of a city with extreme car dependency.

In Paris, there are options for accessing the many things to do in the city, including walking, biking, and taking trains or taxis. Dallas, in contrast, offers opportunities to access other places by car.

"If you want to fight climate change, this is how you do it: Take space away from cars and give it to housing, businesses, green space, and public transit," molesrcool said while showing aerial images of both cities. "It turns out that some of the best things we can do for the planet are really straightforward and also really good for us and really good for the economy."

Overwhelming car infrastructure and America's reliance on cars have become significant problems. Cars occupy a massive amount of space in our cities — space that, as molesrcool points out, could be better used.

Cars are linked to a disturbing number of deaths and illnesses in America via accidents and air pollution.

Major metropolitan areas in other countries are far more walkable and bikeable and have many more public transportation options. Yet the advantages of alternative transportation don't have to come at the expense of eliminating cars. Madrid is an excellent example of a city that integrates cars with metro stations, extensive bike lanes, and wide sidewalks.

When you ditch your car at least some of the time, you'll enjoy extra time outdoors and experience a more balanced, healthy life while breathing less air pollution.

TikTokers appreciated the creator's video comparison and shared their opinions in the comment section.

"Straight up, a walkable city is more enjoyable," one user said. "Having eight-lane highways with hour-long traffic is unacceptable."

"As a recent transplant to DFW, the lack of infrastructure was shocking," someone else shared. "I can't even walk from my house two blocks to the store because there are no sidewalks even though there are crosswalks."

