Homeowner shares incredible before-and-after photos of backyard transformation: 'You literally and spiritually brought this place back to life'

An urban homeowner completely transformed their backyard from a plain hardscape to a natural garden and shared before-and-after photos on a Reddit forum devoted to gardening.

"You literally and spiritually brought this place back to life," said one Redditor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Before the transformation, the space was nothing but concrete ground with a wall on one side and a wooden fence on the other. The homeowner added planter boxes by reusing the paver stones, cleaned up the concrete pavers, and added native plants and trees to create a lush, thriving green space.

Rewilding urban spaces to foster green areas benefits the gardener, the community, and the planet. Growing plants in a city environment can increase your property value and offer health benefits. Studies have shown that gardening has psychological and physical health benefits.

Native plants also bring tremendous benefits to the local ecosystem. They help maintain balance among the foliage, wildlife, and pollinators, such as bees and butterflies. These gardens are essential for maintaining biodiversity. The plants also absorb carbon dioxide, helping improve air quality by offsetting pollution.

These rewards can be achieved in any setting, but they are especially important in urban areas that primarily consist of hard surfaces and can become quite hot in warmer seasons. Trees and plants help cool the air, which can reduce the effects of urban heat islands.

Native species are acclimated to the environment, so they require fewer resources to become established and thrive. They can also be easier to take care of, requiring less water, fertilizer, and maintenance.

Redditors who viewed the photos on the gardening forum were impressed with the transformation.

"Fabulous space and what a great job you did. Enjoy your garden!" one commenter said.

"So incredibly lush! Well done!" said another.

Another commenter who was blown away said: "I really like how natural it looks, like those plants just grew there on their own. Not always an easy accomplishment!

