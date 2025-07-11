Homeowner shares clever method for getting around strict HOA rule: 'I love this'

"Every day would be a nightmare to me if I lived in an HOA."

Homeowners associations are the Dolores Umbridges of suburban life and a prime example of "the road to hell is paved with good intentions," as a prevailing authority meant to maintain a neighborhood's charm.

The crafty misdirection from TikToker justmorehippies*** (@justmorehippies***) serves as yet another example of suburban residents resorting to sly behavior to avoid prying eyes.

"I love this," said one comment, addressing the skirting of HOA rules.

Who knows how long their chicken coop will last? Anyone who owns hens knows they are not the quietest, especially after laying an egg.

While there are no studies on how often neighbors report on neighbors versus HOA discovery alone, it's difficult to say if the original poster has more to worry about from problematic neighbors than HOA inspections.

InsuranceQuotes surveyed HOA residents and determined which generation (millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers) was most likely to report their neighbors.

HOAs across America are known for making it exceedingly difficult for homeowners under their purview to make changes that save money, improve the local environment, or improve food resources through gardening.

Upgrading to a native lawn, in many HOAs, would go no further than the very initial stages before someone shows up at the door.

Other than moving, it's not an easy choice for those residents, and working with an HOA is often the best bet if the members are somewhat amenable.

Otherwise, homeowners have to take the OP's route, running a risk of significant fines for breaking HOAs' often archaic and nonsensical rules for rigid conformity.

Fortunately, some states are stepping up and limiting the power of HOAs.

HOAs oversee and regulate 84% of all brand-new single-family homes in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, a staggering number. Many of these HOAs rule with an iron fist, especially when it comes to landscaping.

Eco-friendly alternatives to traditional lawn practices, such as xeriscaping, natural lawns, or sustainable landscaping, are a boon to the local environment.

Because of this, states such as Florida, New York, Illinois, Montana, Minnesota, and Virginia are making changes to HOA authority.

"Every day would be a nightmare to me if I lived in an HOA," said one response to the OP, taking an understandable stance.

Another response exemplified the prevailing attitude toward HOAs: "Your HOA allows privacy fences? Lucky."

