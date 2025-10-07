DIYer shares photos after turning old shopping bag into clever new creation: 'Such a cool idea'

One clever DIYer has found a creative way to turn clutter into something useful, and it's inspiring others to rethink what they toss.

In a post shared to r/upcycling, a Reddit user revealed how they transformed an old reusable bag from Chinese tea brand Chagee into a handy household item.

"My family has too many of these and I found it wasteful to just have them lying around," they wrote. "So I made one into a tissue holder!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show the bag (which has a really nice design) repurposed into a functional napkin dispenser. The photos show how the creator cleverly folded the bag to create a neat slot for pulling out tissues. It's a simple, no-cost DIY that turns an old bag just lying around into something both cute and practical.

This kind of upcycling project can save money while cutting down on clutter. Rather than buying something new, reusing what you already have helps extend the lifespan of everyday items. It also keeps unnecessary waste out of already-crowded landfills.

Each time someone reuses materials instead of throwing them away, they help reduce the environmental toll of manufacturing and packaging new goods. Because constant demand for manufacturing consumes energy, it ends up generating planet-warming pollution, typically from burning dirty energy sources like oil and gas.

It's also an example that, by reimagining everyday household waste, clever creators like this prove that sustainability can be creative and personal — and how eco-friendly choices often make life simpler, not harder.

For more ways to repurpose items and live more sustainably, check out how professional organizers are helping people get rewarded for decluttering. You can also look into services like ThredUp and Trashie to make money from your old clothes and electronics.

Commenters thought the upcycled product was a great idea.

"How cute," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Honestly, such a cool idea! and definitely comes in handy when you're out and about!"

