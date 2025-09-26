DIYer shares photos of amazing new creation made from old toothpaste boxes: 'I was just wondering how to reuse these'

"I do this kind of thing ALL the time."

One Reddit user has found a fun and creative hack for upcycling old toothpaste boxes.

On r/ZeroWaste, the DIYer shared a photo of some hole-punched, butterfly-shaped pieces made from a Crest container. They explained that they created "sparkly party confetti" from the discarded packaging.

"Box is holographic so as long as I'm careful about placement you can't even tell it's a toothpaste box," they wrote. "I was going to use a circle hole punch to make the confetti but I couldn't find it. Not that I'm complaining, the butterfly is cute too."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is a great example of how consumers can repurpose and reuse items that often seem like trash to others. It reduces the need to purchase new, niche items like confetti — saving you time and money by avoiding the store.

It also diverts waste from our overflowing landfills that contribute to the emission of heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere. This helps mitigate the issue of extreme weather events, which have devastated communities across the globe.

There are more ways than ever to bring new life to your old items. In addition to upcycling objects, people can declutter their homes by selling, donating, or swapping products for store credit. This not only decreases the amount of pollution we create, but can put money back in our pockets.

The Reddit post garnered dozens of comments, with many users impressed by the confetti idea.

"I was just wondering how to reuse these!" one person wrote.

Some people reminded others to use the confetti inside in order to avoid littering the outdoors with the material. Fellow DIYers shared some tips for maintaining hole punches.

"I do this kind of thing ALL the time…" one said. "I also make cards with such punches. Just be careful, thick cardboard over time can warp a hole punch (not that toothpaste boxes can truly be described as thick)."

