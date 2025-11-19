  • Home Home

DIYer shares stunning photos after making new creation out of smartphone box: 'Never would've guessed'

"That's such a good idea!"

by Gabriel Holton
A Reddit user has wowed the sustainable community with a clever upcycled smartphone box.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Reddit user has wowed the upcycling community with a clever way to reuse a smartphone box, all while the finished result looks nothing like its techy origins.

In a post shared to the r/Upcycling subreddit, the DIYer showed off a small black box covered in hand-painted blue flowers, bright green vines, and small red details.

"Quick little upcycle of a box my phone came in," they wrote. "I thought the box would make a good decorative storage container since it's pretty sturdy. I'm using it to hold all my buttons right now."

A Reddit user has wowed the upcycling community with a clever way to reuse a smartphone box.
Photo Credit: Reddit
A Reddit user has wowed the upcycling community with a clever way to reuse a smartphone box.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post struck a chord for many Redditors. Almost everyone has a collection of old boxes tucked away, and it often goes unused as packaging that feels too nice to throw out but too plain to keep on display. This upcycle shows how a little creativity can turn that clutter into something functional and decorative.

Projects like this also show how small actions can reduce waste. Paperboard and paper packaging make up nearly 25% of all solid waste in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Repurposing that material keeps it out of landfills longer and helps reduce the need for new storage containers or home decor.

The post quickly drew attention for its simplicity and charm.

"That's such a good idea! And yours turned out so pretty, never would've guessed it's a phone box," one person commented.

Another added: "I have a large number of 'good' boxes that I've saved because they're just too good to toss in recycling."

It's not about perfection or expensive materials — just looking at what's already around you and reimagining it. A bit of paint, some creativity, and a sturdy box can go a long way.

One commenter summed it up best: "This is great! Thank you for sharing."

