Shopper shares stunning photo after transforming 'plain' accessory using items from around the house: 'How does it feel to be such a genius?'

One shopper found a clever way to enhance a new but otherwise plain purse.

"Got this bag yesterday [and] thought it looked too plain," the crafty consumer said in a Reddit post. "[I] had gold jewelry that I don't wear, and thought it would be perfect to add character."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The upcycle is an example of "when accessories have their own accessories," as one person commented.

Upcycling is an easy way for people to save money and test their creative talents with items they already own. It delivers an effectively new item at no cost except a little bit of time. This practice also makes the planet a cleaner place to live for future generations.

Unfortunately, the massive amount of waste generated by the world's population amounts to over 2 billion tonnes per year and may expand to 3.4 billion tonnes by 2050, according to data from the World Bank.

Since recycling isn't possible for every material — glass recyclers only accept uncontaminated bottles and jars, per Earth911, and coated gift boxes can't go with the rest of the paper or cardboard items — finding unique ways to repurpose what you have can be just as sustainable.

Reusing, enhancing, and repairing items that may otherwise go in the trash or sit in a closet creates a circular economy, in which existing items are used for the longest possible time.

Those who have run out of upcycling ideas or need to declutter can call on several organizations for help. If you have sneakers that are in good condition but no longer suit your style, send them to GotSneakers for cash. Trashie accepts clothes, accessories, and select household goods in exchange for rewards.

The purse upcycler may have given others ideas about giving plain items a makeover, with many praising the result.

"How does it feel to be such a genius?" wrote one.

"I took an old wooden tray (about 9 x 15 inches) once and glued all kinds of interesting jewelry and small found objects, filling the tray," another recycler said. "It was quite the conversation piece."

