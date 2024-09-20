Houseplant expert shares simple, hands-free watering hack using empty plastic bottles: 'This is so cool'

"Do not throw away your empty plastic bottles."

Are you a forgetful plant parent? A creative TikTok gardening hack makes caring for your leafy friends easy while breathing new life into empty plastic bottles.

The scoop

Gardening influencer Kellyn (@easygrowing) shared a simple DIY drip irrigation system that transforms empty plastic bottles into plant-watering devices. Here's how it works.

We are entering the warmer months when plants are asking us for more water. This upcycle is so easy to make and works incredibly well, especially for larger plants! ♻️ In place of chopsticks, you could also use wooden skewers, straws, or anything you have lying around that would work in a similar fashion. This is the second I've made and the bottle seems to run out within 4-5 days time. If you're going to be away from your plants for an extended period, I would definitely recommend sizing up the bottle!

First, poke a small hole in the bottle cap. Insert a cotton swab through the hole and fill the bottle with water. Then, secure chopsticks to the sides with tape and place the bottle upside-down in your plant's soil.

"Do not throw away your empty plastic bottles," Kellyn advises in her video. "Instead, [make] an upcycled drip irrigation system for your plants, for the forgetful or traveling plant parents."

How it's helping

This clever hack solves multiple problems at once. It keeps plastic bottles out of landfills, reduces water waste, and ensures your plants stay hydrated, even if you're prone to forgetting or heading out of town.

You're saving money on watering gadgets and potential replacement plants by repurposing items you already have.

Plus, every plastic bottle kept out of the trash helps reduce overcrowding in landfills and protects our oceans from harmful pollution. It's a mutual victory for your wallet and the planet.

What everyone's saying

Plant enthusiasts loved this eco-friendly watering solution.

One commenter raved, "It actually works pretty d*** good. My plants agree as well lol."

Another chimed in, "This is so cool. Thank you. I have some plants in my room who will appreciate this."

The hack's simplicity is a big selling point, with many viewers excited to try it themselves.

"I'm so doing this. Thank you," wrote one inspired plant parent.

This DIY drip system perfectly shows how small, creative changes can make a big difference. By giving empty plastic bottles a second life, you're nurturing your plants and moving toward a cleaner, greener future.

So, think twice before tossing that bottle the next time you finish your water. It could become your plants' new best friend with a bit of ingenuity. Mother Nature will thank you, too.

