Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after breathing new life into old dresser: 'You did a great job'

When buying new furniture, you can find yourself shelling out a lot of bucks.

However, you don't always have to spend a ton to get a new look for your home. One Redditor shared photos of an amazing upcycle they did that breathed new life into an outdated dresser, turning it into a modern and fabulous-looking piece of furniture.

The best part? They saved money by doing so.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained the process they went through to achieve the updated look.

"I decided to replace parts of the frame and drawer guides with scrap wood," they began. "I used a paint scraper to remove the old, flaking finish, then sanded and refinished it. Found some spare drawer pulls at a local business that sells 2nd hand construction materials."

To say people were impressed would be an understatement.

One user commented, "It looks so good, you did a great job!," while another Redditor exclaimed, "Looks really fantastic. Inspiring me to update my own 30 year dresser!"

Upcycling furniture can not only save you money, but it saves your outdated pieces from taking up space in already overcrowded landfills. Reusing and repurposing your old furniture also prevents you from needing to purchase a mass-produced product that contributes to pollution.

Best of all, though, you get to give your furniture a unique look while flexing your creative skills.

Of course, you may find yourself with a piece of furniture you don't quite know how to update. If that's the case, consider checking with your local Buy Nothing group to see if someone else can use it. You could also donate it to a local business or charity or use a site like AptDeco to sell furniture you no longer need or don't want to upcycle.

If you end up redoing a piece of furniture, you may want to hang on to any leftover bits to reuse for future projects, as the original poster did.

When a few people commented on their love of the original drawer handles, the OP responded, "I still have them in my scrap wood collection so maybe I'll clean them up and test them out!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.