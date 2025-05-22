Pet owner shares photo after making adorable use of old blanket: 'This is such a great idea'

A Redditor has earned praise online after sharing a simple upcycling hack that benefited both them and their dog.

Writing in the r/upcycling subreddit, the original poster shared how they transformed an old blanket and some used T-shirts into a bed for their pup.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just two circles [and] a long rectangle for the base, and then two long rectangles for the top," the OP shared, describing how they had cut the old blanket to form the bed's exterior.

To complete the upcycled dog bed, the OP shredded old T-shirts for the stuffing. In the comments, the upcycler explained that they used fabric shears purchased on clearance to cut the shirts into one-inch squares, but they also found ripping the shirts to be effective and "Very therapeutic!"

Commenters were quick to applaud the ingenious effort.

"This is such a great idea," one Redditor commended.

"That looks so comfy!" another complimented. "You have one lucky doggo!"

The upcycled dog bed is a great example of how everyday household items can be reused creatively, saving money and preventing waste from ending up in the landfill.

In the OP's case, the homemade dog bed also prevented the planet-warming pollution that comes from manufacturing and transporting a brand-new dog bed. Products like these are often made overseas and then shipped to the U.S. on massive boats powered by dirty diesel fuel.

Finding creative ways to reuse your existing possessions can not only save you money and help the environment, but it can even earn you cash! By selling your upcycled creations online and thrifting old, unused possessions, you can transform that junk sitting in your closet into actual money while decluttering your home.

As the OP demonstrated, sharing your clever upcycled creations is a great way to inspire others.

"I was just setting aside some old/torn sheets and wondering what I could make with them," one grateful Redditor commented. "Love this!"

