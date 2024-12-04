Woman shares genius free mailer hack using empty food boxes: 'Honestly in awe'

Do you have a recycling bin full of cereal and cracker boxes? Tired of running out to the post office to buy mailers anytime you ship a book or a card, or anything that doesn't need a whole box?

Here's a simple, brilliant solution to take care of both from TikToker Samantha (@samsswaps)

The scoop

Making these mailers is so easy, you'll wonder why you haven't been doing this for years. All you need is a clean, empty thin cardboard box. Doesn't have to be a cereal or cracker box, of course. Any thin, easily foldable cardboard box will do.

First, you press the box flat. You may need to separate the seams of the box, but once it's flat, your next step is to fold it roughly into the shape of a rectangular mailer.

If you like, you can fold it so the outside of the packaging faces outward so the USPS can see your love of Oreos. Or just fold it so the plain inside of the box faces outward.

Then, just tape it together, making sure to fold one end closed. Boom, an upcycled cardboard mailer.

How it's helping

According to a 2024 study published in The Waste Management Bulletin, only 38 percent of cardboard and paper out of the 110 million tons thrown out in the U.S. in 2019 was recycled. The rest was tossed into a landfill or burned.

Reuse is one of the three Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle) for a reason. It's an easy way to lessen our impact on landfills and the waste management system. Making your own mailers, rather than buying new, saves paper and the energy it takes to turn paper into a cardboard mailer.

As with new services like Trashie and Ridwell, reusing and repurposing otherwise disposable stuff is a great, innovative way to increase your recycling options.

Plus, while not a big expense, buying your own mailer is often a hassle, and this saves a step at the post office.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers seem to agree this is pretty cool.

"Modern problems require modern solutions AND it's cost effective? Honestly in awe," wrote one.

"OK, I'm stealing this. Thank you," said another.

Maybe it's mailing holiday cards or stocking stuffers, or sending in your tax receipts to the IRS. Whatever your mailing needs, this is a pretty fun and free packaging solution that gives new life to disposable packaging.

