DIYer shares simple idea to make use of old bedsheet: 'Little steps make a big difference'

Commenters appreciated the novel hack.

by Mandela Namaste
One Redditor shared a clever way to turn an old, torn bedsheet into reusable napkins, as a frugal and eco-friendly hack.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As tough economic times appear imminent, many people may be looking to save money in any way they can these days. Unsurprisingly, the internet has you covered.

On the Zero Waste subreddit, a user recently posted several photos of a cut-up bedsheet. Why do this, you might ask? Well, as this page's name suggests, it's in the name of sustainable living.






"I'm turning an old and torn bedsheet into table and kitchen napkins so I can quit on paper ones," the OP wrote in their caption. "Little steps make a big difference."

The nice thing about this kind of life hack is that it serves multiple purposes simultaneously. 

On the one hand, it is frugal and very convenient. All you need is an old bedsheet, which not everyone will necessarily have on hand at any given moment, but if you've been putting off buying a new set of sheets, here's as good a reason as any.

Another less readily apparent — but just as meaningful — benefit is environmental. 

We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how you can contribute to environmental responsibility. 

Re-purposing bedsheets into napkins may not seem like a major decision, but these environmentally conscious lifestyle choices add up over time. Reusing paper and plastic products instead of throwing them out is an active choice to reduce waste, which in turn reduces crowding in our landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

Make enough of these choices, and we can make a world of difference to our environments, both local and global.

Commenters appreciated the novel hack.

"Once you go cloth, you'll never want paper again," one user wrote in encouragement. "Cloth is far superior."

"Yes, we can only do our own best effort to make a difference," read another top response, acknowledging the OP's baby steps toward sustainability.

