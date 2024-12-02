Homeowner sparks debate with neighbor over unconventional landscaping routine: '[He's] irked by our lawn'

A Redditor shared that their neighbor had scrutinized their unmowed lawn. They explained that they do not mind the blossoming wildflowers and weeds, but older generations seem "avidly obsessed" with frequently mowed lawns.

"This weekend I saw him mowing, which I find funny since we're in a drought, gas prices are high, and his lawn honestly didn't need it," the OP wrote. They joked that their neighbor was going to start mowing their lawn without asking and learned they were not "too far off with him being irked by our lawn."

Homeowners associations often have rigid rules regarding well-manicured lawns. Arguments within communities often sprout from such standards, which can be expensive and time-consuming to manage. Sometimes homeowners go so far as to opt for artificial lawns, believing it is less work. However, less maintenance, resources, and money could go into even more beautiful natural lawns.

By simply opting for a few native plants, nature will do the work. For homeowners who rewild their lawns, it means less effort for a gorgeous lawn and less money spent on water, fertilizer, and pesticides. Estimates suggest that homeowners could save $225 per year on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides. All the while, they are supporting their local ecosystems by promoting natural growth, native species, and pollinators and slashing the use of toxic gardening chemicals. Uplifting the environment does not just save money and resources, but it also supports the health and food supply of human communities.

Redditors flocked to the comments of the post to voice their anger with neighbors who have unflinching lawn rules.

"I just received a letter from my city government saying that I will be charged with a misdemeanor if I don't cut my grass and 'weeds,'" one commenter wrote.

Another Redditor gave a helpful tip to allow native lawns to prosper despite government and homeowners association restrictions.

"You can certify your yard as a wildlife habitat," they said. "That can give extra weight to what you are doing."

To begin creating a natural lawn, landscaping companies such as Yardzen can help. Numerous guides, including this one from Wild Ones, help create beautiful, nature-friendly and budget-friendly lawns.

