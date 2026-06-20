Photo of leftovers from university resale event reveals staggering amount of discarded goods

Leaving them behind is easier than packing them up.

A Reddit post showing what remained after a university's end-of-year resale event is getting attention because there was still a huge pile of student-donated items left, even though the sale was held to raise money for children's programs.

What happened?

In a post on r/Anticonsumption, a Redditor shared a photo and explained, "A local university allows departing students to donate their unwanted goods (clothing mostly, but a lot of other things as well) to their end-of-year yard sale, using the proceeds to given to benefit children's programs."

Photo Credit: Reddit





Photo Credit: Reddit



They added, "I will admit it is a fantastic idea to repurpose goods, giving them new life while generating funds for local program. But it still amazes me how much was left over."

The comments then turned into a broader discussion of end-of-year dorm cleanouts, fast fashion, and how many usable clothes and household items students get rid of each spring.

Why does it matter?

Perfectly usable goods are often abandoned simply because leaving them behind is easier than packing them up.

That can lead to unnecessary spending, since many of those items could help someone else avoid buying new clothes, storage bins, kitchenware, or decor at full price.

Programs like campus yard sales, donation drives, and reuse hubs can create a win-win: They help keep useful items in circulation, raise money for community causes, and give shoppers access to lower-cost essentials.

Still, the scale of clothing left over from programs like these points to the larger issue of overconsumption.

Better campus systems can make it easier for people to save money while cutting down on waste.

What are people saying?

Commenters saw the post as proof that organized reuse programs can work — especially when they help shoppers find low-cost goods while keeping waste out of landfills.



"Imagine how much of this would be in landfill though if they hadn't had the sale," said one commenter.

Another wrote, "Honestly this is amazing concept though, I wish my university had done that."

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