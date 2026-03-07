Passerby thrilled after doing double-take at 'unique' desk found on curb: 'You scored'

"Awesome find that desk looks so cool and in great shape!"

One man's trash is another man's treasure, and that's certainly the case for one lucky resident who found a special surprise on their curb.

In the r/Curbfind subreddit, the original poster shared a photo of a gorgeous black-and-gold desk they found in a pile on the street. They were drawn to the piece by its three legs on each side.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The OP said, "When I realized it was intentional and quirky, I pulled it out to see the rest. It's black and gold, a little scuffed but totally clean and drawers work. It's my most unique find to date!"

Curbside finds and dumpster diving are great ways to find truly unique pieces of furniture or everyday necessities for literally $0. One person found a stunning Broyhill Sculptra mid-century dresser sitting on the curb, which would normally go for hundreds in an antique or secondhand store.

If you're not in a position to cruise curbs or dump sites, there are other options like Buy Nothing groups, where people list items for free that would otherwise be tossed. Shopping secondhand at thrift stores can also lead to finding rare luxury items and basic necessities at discounted prices.

Some people in the comments asked if the OP planned to keep it or flip it, but the OP shared they had a place for it in their home. However, if they were interested in flipping the furniture for a profit, they could make anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars a month, per The Penny Hoarder, depending on the quality of the piece and the finished job.

Another benefit of snagging great treasures from the curb is that it keeps perfectly good items from ending up in the landfill, where they go to waste and take years to break down, contributing to pollution. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 12.1 million tons of furniture were sent to landfills in 2018, with less than 20% combusted for energy recovery, while the majority went straight to landfills.

Overall, people in the comments loved the OP's interesting find.

"Fun piece, you scored!" a Redditor wrote.

Another said they found a similar piece on Etsy for $7,000 and advised, "You should check this out," in case the OP was interested in selling.

"Awesome find that desk looks so cool and in great shape!" another admirer added.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.