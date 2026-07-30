The savings were modest at first, but the credits became more noticeable on her bill.

To cut her electricity costs, Sherlene Green-Pinckney in Union, New Jersey, skipped the rooftop solar pitches and signed up for community solar instead, according to an opinion piece in NJ.com.

What's happening?

With New Jersey utility bills and gas costs continuing to climb, Green-Pinckney wrote that she lowered her costs by joining a community solar project instead of installing panels on her house.

Subscribers share electricity from projects built on underused spaces like warehouse roofs or idle farmland rather than putting panels on each home. Their portion comes back as credits on the monthly utility bill with no upfront charges or extended commitments.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy. If rooftop panels are an option, readers can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

How is community solar helpful?

Green-Pinckney found a way to lower her bill without taking on the hassle or uncertainty that can come with a major home installation.

Part of her hesitation came from past conversations with solar salespeople pushing leases and promising savings so far in the future they didn't feel dependable.

More than 400 residents signed up for a Dimension Energy project built on the roof of a large warehouse in Union. The array started operating in November after township approval and several community meetings.

Green-Pinckney said her comfort grew once she learned the developer had coordinated with town officials ahead of reaching out to residents and never buried her in repeat sales calls.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Because credits track how much power the array generates, Green-Pinckney expects bigger discounts once summer output peaks, which lines up with when her household runs the AC most. She said the savings weren't immediate. It was a few dollars in February and March before rising to more than $40 in April.

What can I do?

Community solar can offer a lower-risk entry point, especially for renters and homeowners who don't want to install their own panels.

If you are considering rooftop solar, EnergySage's free services can also make the process much easier to navigate. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Tools like EnergySage's solar map show the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level and detail solar panel incentives for each state, helping shoppers get the best price and access available savings.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. Readers can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.