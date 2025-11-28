Expert reveals simple hack for unclogging toilet without plunger: 'Good to know'

Clogged toilets are the worst, but what do you do if you also don't have a plunger? Luckily, there's an easy fix.

The scoop

TikTok user Daddybrownn (@daddybrownn) posted a video sharing his favorite hack that uses household items to remedy a clogged toilet.

"All you have to do is dump (no pun intended) some hot water and salt into the toilet, and your problem's fixed. All you have to do is leave it in there for five minutes, and it's going to dissolve the organic matter, and it's going to help push it down the toilet," he said.

He explained that you should first pour a generous amount of salt into the toilet while it's clogged. Then, add the hot water on top. He noted that you shouldn't use boiling water because it could hurt your pipes and also crack a porcelain toilet bowl.

How it's helping

Whether you own or rent your living space, learning how to make small repairs and fixes is an essential skill. Sometimes you have to get creative without the proper tools. Doing so can save you the time, money, and stress of hiring a plumber.

The poster explained exactly how the hack works to move the clog through the drain and keep your toilet running.

"The hot water is going to break down grease, fat, and other organic matter, if you know what I mean," he said. "The second reason this will work is because the water pressure of you pouring a bucket of water down it is going to help push the clog through the drain."

"The reason for the salt is because it acts as a mild abrasive, and when you mix it with hot water it's actually going to really help break down those ... residues that are left," he said.

What everyone's saying

Commenters loved the tip for this common bathroom conundrum.

"Yup!! This also works with dish soap too; the oils break everything down," one user said.

"The salt really DOES work!!!" another commenter said.

"Good to know! Thank you!" a user commented.

