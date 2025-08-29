Homeowner shares easy hack to fix clogged sink with just 2 everyday ingredients: 'This worked like magic'

We all want a clean home, but without resorting to harsh chemicals or buying a bunch of new products. Thankfully, there are plenty of clever DIY tips out there for making your own effective cleaning solutions.

One TikTok hack shows how you can clear a clogged drain using simple household items you likely already have in your kitchen.

The scoop

TikToker @Doodle_Mittens_Art shares a simple hack for unclogging drains, no need for a drain snake or harsh chemicals. Their go-to method? Pour one cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by one cup of vinegar.

In the comments, they add that for especially stubborn clogs, they will mix the baking soda with a bit of dish soap to form a paste. They then apply this paste around the drain before pouring in the vinegar for extra cleaning power.

The bubbling reaction helps to break down the buildup, grease, and debris that is lodged in the pipe. After letting it sit for several minutes, a flush of hot water can help wash everything away, leaving the drain clear and odor-free.

How it's helping

In addition to saving money, this hack provides significant environmental and public health benefits. There are countless cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can be just as effective and often safer.

Traditional drain cleaners often contain harsh chemicals that can be harmful if inhaled or touched and may contribute to indoor air pollution. These substances can irritate the skin, eyes, and respiratory system, and they can be especially dangerous for children, pets, and individuals with sensitivities.

Beyond the home, when these chemicals are washed down the drain, they can end up in local waterways, potentially harming aquatic life and disrupting fragile ecosystems. Choosing gentler, household alternatives helps reduce your exposure to toxins while also lowering your environmental footprint.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were excited to learn about this hack. Some are asking clarifying questions on the application, and others are sharing their own success stories with this hack.

One commenter said, "Thank you very much for this! My sink has been clogged for weeks, and nothing else worked. This worked like magic!" Another said, "You're a lifesaver."

