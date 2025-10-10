Plumber demonstrates simple method to unclog your sink at home: 'Hopefully these tips help you'

Commenters were thrilled to see how they could take matters into their own hands.

The scoop

Home Repair Tutor (@HomeRepairTutor) showed their YouTube viewers an easy, inexpensive way to unclog drains using clever methods and simple tools. They joke that "there's nothing worse than a clogged sink" while offering a solution.

Walking watchers through each step, they begin by taking out the pop-up and ridding the sink hole of excess residue.

They then go beneath the sink to the pipes, recommending an optional knee pad for comfort and a collapsible bucket to catch any dripping water.

After unscrewing and removing the P-trap, they use a general pickup tool to identify exactly where the clog is located within the pipes. By pushing the tool through the pipe from the sink opening to where the P-trap was removed, the clog of gunk comes out easily.

Additionally, the creator emphasizes cleaning out the P-trap itself using the same tool to pull paper towels through each side. Then, they finally put it all back together and ensure that the slip nuts holding the P-trap in place are tightened properly. With the pop-up reinstalled, they run the water to check that it flows freely with no leaks.

"Hopefully these tips help you clean a clogged bathroom sink," they tell viewers.

How it's helping

This hack saves people both money and time that would be spent hiring a plumber to fix an easy clog. While plumbers are needed for more serious issues, homeowners can handle something as simple as a cleared P-trap on their own.

The process takes minimal time, and the required tools are easily accessible and cost-effective. This method also eliminates the need for products containing harsh chemicals that can be damaging to hardware and the environment.

On top of this, homeowners will waste less water trying to unclog their sinks with other methods (e.g., running the water repeatedly to flush out the issue). This results in lower water bills and a healthier environment.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to see how they could take matters into their own hands, commending Home Repair Tutor for the advice.

A few had reasonable questions, including whether there was a need to "turn off the water line underneath the sink or main water line for the home." Another replied, "No, so long as you don't disconnect your plumbing past your shut off valves (in this case you don't)."

One even purported that drain cleaner could do the job better, but Home Repair Tutor gave their professional advice in response, saying they didn't "recommend chemicals because they can ruin pipes and create more problems."

