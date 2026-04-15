One of the surprising benefits of switching to a heat pump? It barely makes a sound

They explored different home heating options but decided to go with a heat pump installed by Aira.

A new homeowner in England took to Reddit to share details on replacing an electric boiler with a modern heat pump.

On the r/UKHeatPumps subreddit, they posted images and explained that their old unit, which came with the house, was costing nearly $20 a day for heating and hot water, yet the home remained uncomfortably cold. "After a few weeks living with it, we knew it had to go," the original poster wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the OP, they explored different home heating options but decided to go with a heat pump installed by Aira.

Unfortunately, the install hit a snag on the first night. The system, which included both a heat pump HVAC unit and a heat pump water heater, got stuck in a high-energy mode designed to heat the water to very high temperatures for sanitation.





Luckily, the installer quickly resolved the initial problem remotely, and the homeowner has been pleased with the new units' performance ever since. "We've had near freezing temperatures overnight, and the house has remained warm throughout with plenty of hot water to enjoy," they wrote.

Like the OP, many homeowners are surprised by the level of comfort modern heat pumps can provide while also delivering massive savings on utilities. If you're considering an HVAC upgrade to reshape your home's heating and cooling, connecting with EnergySage can help you find the best option for your home and energy bills with its free tools.

"I'll definitely be paying close attention to the efficiency, but as it stands we're very pleased to finally have a heating and hot water system that works effectively," the OP wrote.

If this homeowner's testimony has you thinking about an appliance revamp, here are a few tools to get you started on increasing your home's energy efficiency and reducing your utility bills.

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For one, EnergySage can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers. But buying a unit upfront isn't possible for all homeowners. If you'd rather avoid installation costs, Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50% with its $99/month HVAC leases.

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While some homeowners worry that heat pumps are louder than traditional AC units, this homeowner's experience suggests otherwise.

"I'm also pleased to say that the heat pump has remained inaudible to us, you do have to stand very close to realize it's on," the homeowner said.

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