"People want to be free of these fossil fuel crises."

As the United States' ongoing conflict with Iran impacts international fuel prices, governments around the globe are reacting.

In late March, the U.K. government announced new rules requiring developers in the country to install heat pumps and solar panels in all newly constructed homes. CNBC reported that U.K. ministers said the conflict and ongoing supply chain disruptions of fuel sources led to the decision to use clean energy as a tool.

The new set of regulations, called the Future Homes Standard, will begin in 2028 and will ensure homes are built with on-site renewable energy as well as energy-efficient heating.

Officials explained that balcony solar, often referred to as plug-and-play solar, which has gained widespread popularity across other European countries, will be available in stores over the coming months.





Upgrading your home with solar and heat pumps is one of the best ways to reduce energy costs, and homeowners and buyers in the U.K. will see significant savings on utility bills once these new regulations are adopted.

While the U.S. doesn't have as comprehensive a policy, you don't have to wait for regulations to save with energy-efficient heat pumps. In fact, homeowners who make the switch through Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower their energy costs by up to 50%.

U.K. officials said the new rules will help protect the nation's energy security by switching to efficient home appliances and relying on fossil-fuel-free energy solutions.

"The Iran War has once again shown our drive for clean power is essential for our energy security so we can escape the grip of fossil fuel markets we don't control," U.K. Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said in a statement, per CNBC.

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Industry experts also showed support for the updated guidelines.

"People want to be free of these fossil fuel crises — since the conflict in the Middle East began, interest in solar has shot up 50%, heat [pumps] and electric cars are also seeing surges," Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy, said in a statement, per CNBC.

"Every solar panel, heat pump, and battery cuts bills and boosts Britain's energy independence. And the government's latest steps can help cut the costs of electrification," Jackson said.

It's true, modern upgrades like heat pumps can dramatically reshape your energy costs.

If you're interested in upgrading your heating and cooling system but are concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto's HVAC comfort plans start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

But if you aren't ready to commit to a whole-home option, the Mono HVAC unit from Merino offers targeted heating and cooling at a fraction of the typical price and can be installed in just an hour.

Homeowners looking to save even more on energy costs should check out EnergySage to learn about pairing efficient appliances with solar panels. EnergySage's free tools make it easy to find the best system and save up to $10,000 on the cost of solar installations.

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