New survey reveals 'overwhelming' HVAC preference after bitter winter — here's what nearly 9 in 10 homeowners reported

Homeowners in the United Kingdom are raving about their newly installed heat pumps that kept them cozy throughout winter, especially during a bitter cold snap in January.

According to a survey by U.K.-based clean energy company Octopus Energy, 9 out of 10 customers reported being "overwhelmingly satisfied" with their heat pumps' performance as they weathered the frigid temperatures. The survey included more than 1,700 homeowners who had recently installed heat pumps and 86% said the technology surpassed their expectations.

Heat pumps have quickly become the hottest new appliance in the U.K. as residents seek to save money on energy bills and help the environment by using a low-carbon heating option. Octopus Energy said that, as more people install heat pumps, it's important that they can outperform gas boilers, which are still the dominant heating system in the country despite government efforts to phase them out.

After hearing that nearly two-thirds of former gas boiler owners said heat pumps kept their homes more comfortable, more people may want to make the switch. Of those surveyed, 83% reported that they would encourage friends and family to upgrade to heat pumps.

According to Octopus Energy, these planet-friendly devices make winters more bearable and are cheaper to run than gas boilers. Heat pumps transfer heat from one place to another rather than generating it like boilers, making them much more energy efficient, which results in lower heating costs.

Octopus said its "Cozy Octopus" smart electricity tariff could save heat pump customers £315 a year (around $400) on heating bills. Homeowners can also snag even more savings with the £7,500 (roughly $9,600) government grant from the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which helps customers replace outdated heating systems.

If you live in the United States, you can claim a 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) when you install a heat pump, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. However, you may want to expedite your home improvement plans since President Donald Trump said he wants to dismantle the act, though it would require Congress to make changes.

U.S. residents who want to learn more about heat pumps and connect with local installers should check out EnergySage's heat pump marketplace, which provides all the information you need to stay comfortable year-round. If you're in the U.K., Good Energy offers a similar service.

"As temperatures plummeted, heat pump performance soared," Alex Schoch, global director of clean tech at Octopus Energy, said in a statement. "This survey confirms what customers tell us every day: heat pumps are just as good if not better at keeping their houses cosy, and our innovative tariffs mean they're better for wallets too. Even when snow and sleet were dumped across the U.K., heat pumps remained robust and proved themselves as a cost-effective alternative to gas boilers."

