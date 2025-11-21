Expert settles ongoing debate over when you should turn your AC off: 'I've always said this to people'

If you think turning your air conditioner off whenever you leave home is saving you money, think again. One expert is putting an end to this debate, saying it has the opposite effect.

The scoop

The video, posted by HVAC expert Angel with Dymond AC (@dymondac), explains why shutting your system off often backfires. Instead of saving power, it forces your unit to work twice as hard later to make up for the heat accumulated during the day.

In response to the question of turning off the AC when leaving the house, Angel explained: "The answer is NO, because returning to your house will be uncomfortable due to the hot temperature. And if you try to cool your house, it will require longer AC operation and consume more electricity."

Angel recommends raising the thermostat a few degrees before leaving instead. That keeps your interior from overheating while still dialing back energy use. When you return, you can lower it again, and your system won't need to battle hours of stored heat.

How it's helping

By keeping the temperature moderated — even if it's higher than you prefer while home — you avoid returning to a home that feels like a sauna after heating up all day in the sun. It also saves money. By preventing your AC from running at full tilt for extended periods, you can reduce wear on the system and potentially cut cooling costs, especially in regions where summer temperatures spike.

Plus, you're reducing energy demand, helping to cut pollution from electricity production. This hack also pairs well with other home-efficiency steps, such as weatherizing drafty rooms or improving insulation.

To save even more money, many homeowners build efficient smart homes that pair upgraded HVACs with solar power (which also helps bring energy costs down to or near $0). Our HVAC Explorer can help you learn what options would work best for you — some could even cut your AC costs in half.

And if you're still considering installing solar panels, our Solar Explorer can connect you with vetted installers to help you save up to $10,000. It even includes programs that can slash your utility rates by up to 20%. For example, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program helps homeowners lower their energy rates while avoiding the upfront cost of solar panels.

What everyone's saying

There was a debate in the comments about this advice, with some saying a house getting to sauna temperatures during the day needs better insulation. Others flooded in with questions about whether this hack applies to homeowners going on vacation or homes with smart thermostats.

Above all, it depends on the climate your AC is running in.

One commenter made a good point, saying: "Doesn't anybody buy a scheduling thermostat? Set it to go 5° - 8° higher than normal while away. It's virtually Off, but kicks in b4 yr house hits sauna temps."

Another agreed with the hack, saying: "Makes sense. It's like keeping your fridge closed. It won't use as much power compared to being open all the time."

A third commenter added: "Bam!!!!! I've ALWAYS said this to people! It makes your AC work harder especially if it's hot!"

