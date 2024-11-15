Homeowner showcases incredible transformation photos 3 years after getting paid to tear out grass lawn: 'Best decision you could have ever made!'

"We did the turf removal in California, so we were paid $3 per square foot to kill the grass."

One homeowner demonstrated how positive one California policy decision was by completely remaking their yard into a desert oasis.

California is home to some of the driest parts of the nation, and it has suffered from drought as well. To help conserve water, the state recently began to offer a Turf Replacement Program — giving residents cash rebates for removing water-guzzling grass.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

That's what one Redditor did, turning the space into a water-wise haven.

"We yanked the lawn three years ago," they explained in a post on r/NoLawns. "We did the turf removal in California, so we were paid $3 per square foot to kill the grass (not that much of it was alive) to plant succulents and water wise plants, convert to a drip irrigation system, install a swale, and plant at least three plants per 100 square feet. We had a really hot summer in San Diego County, so some of them are still scorched, but they will come back now that cooler temps are on the way."

A heat-tolerant, xeriscaped yard has many benefits, especially if designed with native plants. It uses much less water than a traditional lawn while staying greener and healthier since its water needs are less.

It also offers the opportunity to add a variety of plants and beautify the space. You can even plant flowers that will attract butterflies and other pollinators.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"We get so many pollinators!" said the original poster.

Their yard, shown in 20 photos, holds an incredible array of small and medium-sized succulents, as well as small palms and desert shrubs, all circling a luxurious pool. Cultivated paths and stone accents finish the look.

"This looks great, and is inspirational," said one commenter. "Good job!"

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Beautiful!" said another user.

"This totally reminds me of old-town San Diego, and the native plant gardens local to So Cal. Best decision you could have ever made!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.