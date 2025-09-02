Resident sparks confusion after sharing video of baffling sighting along local street: 'Why?'

A Chicago resident is sparking conversation online with a post exposing an odd lawn maintenance ritual.

In a Reddit post, the resident shared a video of what they say is a sprinkler system watering "fake grass," also known as turf.

"Why???" asked the poster in the caption. The situation certainly begs the question: Why waste energy and money watering turf?

Turf is artificial grass made from plastic, used as a lawn replacement. People who use turf often tout that it's a low-maintenance, low-cost way to keep your yard looking evergreen, but the risks outweigh the benefits.

The cost to install turf is exorbitant. At prices of $15 to $19 per square foot, the cost to replace an entire yard is at least $7,400 for most homeowners. Many say that the lack of need for maintenance offsets those prices, but this artificial alternative requires more care than you might think.

While turf doesn't require watering or weeding, it does have to be cleaned and maintained, especially if you have pets. Some lawn care experts suggest bi-weekly cleaning. But even when kept clean, the plastic turf will degrade over time and have to be replaced.

As turf degrades, plastic particles can leach into the soil underneath and around it, often contaminating water supplies. Experts say turf can last 10 to 15 years. When it is finally replaced, the old material is sent to a landfill, where it continues to degrade and cause harm to the environment.

A much more cost-effective and eco-friendly way to reduce maintenance needs is to rewild your yard or upgrade to a natural lawn. Replacements like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are proven to be low-maintenance and require less watering than monoculture or artificial lawns.

Commenters chimed in to reveal the reason for the wasteful watering.

"Contrary to popular belief fake grass has to be cleaned weekly," said one user. "This is quite common."

Other users were shocked to learn this, wondering what the real benefits of turf could be if real grass and landscaping require arguably less maintenance to look good indefinitely.

"That's wild," replied another user. "Why not just real grass in that case?"

