New homeowner shares photos of regrettable landscaping project: 'Seems like a long-term maintenance nightmare'

Though it looks clean and smooth, artificial turf can create far more problems than your typical grass or natural lawn, whether for homeowners, gardeners, or athletes. Thankfully, though, after decades of turf's popularity, more people are starting to snub the fake grass, as it just seems to be significantly more trouble than it's worth.

Recently, another homeowner joined the list of people looking to leave turf behind. In the "r/GardeningUK" subreddit, a user posted several pictures of their backyard, currently covered in turf, with the caption "How easily can I convert this turf to real grass?"

"We bought our house with this turf, which we want to change to a real lawn," the original poster continued. "Underneath the turf is roughly 8cm of sand, [bordered] in by wood, which could likely take 3cm of topsoil before spilling over. Under the sand appears to be a layer of permeable/porous concrete … Can I add 3cm of topsoil (area is 6m x 5m) and then rake over the top layer to mix with the sand, before seeding?"

The OP didn't give a reason for wanting to convert the turf, but it may have been due to the fact that turf still takes effort to maintain and potentially exposes users to toxic compounds such as PFAS "forever chemicals," as well as microplastics. These materials have been linked to human health issues and also have negative effects on the surrounding environment.

For a fresh start, the OP could consider installing native plants. They can save significant money and time on garden maintenance while also lowering water bills. In addition, they can create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators, ultimately benefiting everyone, as pollinators protect our food supply.

Even a partial lawn replacement with options like a native-plant garden or grass substitute, such as clover, can provide some benefits.

There weren't many comments on this post, but those who did respond gave advice.

"I'd rip the whole thing out and just embrace the slope garden," read one of the comments, referring to the fact that the OP's lawn was leveled on top of a built-up structure. "I love unique gardens like that and it seems like a long term maintenance nightmare with all the wood."

Another user jumped in to share their own experience, writing that "... in our garden we have shallow soil over a concrete slab covering a soakaway - in summer it's very difficult to keep it alive as the soil dries out so quickly."

For a scenario with minimal water use — or to save on water bills — "xeriscaping" with native, drought-resistant plants, alongside stones or other natural elements, can be a fresh alternative.

