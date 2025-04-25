Proud homeowner gives tour through unique, nature-inspired tiny home: 'What a beautiful place'

Tiny houses have become increasingly popular in recent years. They can be sustainable, affordable, and beautiful, creative pieces of architecture.

Bryce Langston, of the Living Big in a Tiny House YouTube channel (@livingbig), shared a video of a new tiny house in New Zealand.

Philippa's tiny home is inspired by sacred or natural geometry, a reverence for the beauty of naturally occurring shapes in our world. Her small home sits in a field of lush grass with plenty of trees and a "cacophony of birds," as she puts it.

When Philippa decided to build this home, she focused on minimizing waste. Waste reduction is a passion of hers: Philippa hosts a podcast focused on how people can minimize the wasting of our natural resources.

Her advice in the video is to think "more about the resources that we're using as opposed to: 'Oh, that doesn't work anymore. Get a new one.'"

Tiny homes have grown in popularity in the United States. Technavio reported that the U.S. market for tiny homes is expected to grow by over $3.7 billion from 2025 to 2029, as PR Newswire shared.

One reason for this growth is that tiny homes are less expensive than conventional homes. A CNET article from May 2024 estimated the average cost to be between $30,000 and $70,000.

They are also more sustainable. Many tiny homes utilize solar power for electricity and often incorporate other green technology to focus on sustainable living.

Because of their size, they consume far less energy and resources than a traditional home. While they may not be for everyone, tiny homes certainly have their financial and environmental advantages.

With over 1,600 people commenting on the YouTube video, many were eager to share their opinions of Philippa's new home — and Philippa herself.

One commenter summed up the general sentiment: "Her energetic and positive personality depicts in every corner of this beautiful, functional, unique and cozy space!"

From her on-camera charm to the home that she built, Philippa's commitment to reducing waste really shone through.

Using one of Philippa's own words in the interview, another commenter said, "Her energy is scrumptious. I smiled throughout the entire video."

"What a lovely lady, what a beautiful place," a third commenter wrote.

