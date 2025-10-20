Homeowner warned after sharing photo of common landscaping mistake: 'Get rid of those'

A well-meaning homeowner recently turned to Reddit's r/arborists with a relatable yard dilemma. Two years into growing a young tulip tree, they were unsure if their mulch setup was helping or hurting.

"Near the end of year 2 with this Tulip Tree," they began, "should I just remove the bricks and mulch altogether or let it go naturally straight into the lawn?"

The original poster recalled reading that "mulch rings are counterproductive if they're too small and mulch is too close to the base" on Reddit, adding that they suspected theirs was "both."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a young tree surrounded by a tight ring of mulch and bordered by bricks. It's a classic "mulch volcano." Mulch volcanoes are a common landscaping practice, but according to arborists, they're also a common mistake.

While the environmental risks of mulch volcanoes are real — think root rot and pest issues — there's a more immediate downside: they're a big waste of money.

All that mulch and edging? It's unnecessary.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

When using mulch, it is helpful to spread it wide into a shallow ring, keeping it a few inches away from the trunk.

While the original post focused on the mulch ring, it touched on a bigger trend among homeowners: rethinking traditional yard care altogether. That includes not just mulch, but the kind of lawn they're maintaining in the first place.

More and more homeowners are turning to native plant lawns to cut costs and maintenance. Replacing even part of a traditional grass lawn with clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, or native wildflowers can provide many benefits. They can include reducing the amount of water used for maintenance, lowering bills, and significantly reducing weekend yard work.

Plus, native lawns support local pollinators, which ultimately helps protect our food supply.

Whether you're questioning your mulch strategy or your whole lawn, it's clear that low-maintenance, eco-friendly options are gaining ground. Your trees, your time, and your wallet will all be better off.

Commenters were quick to offer helpful suggestions.

"Get rid of those bricks, 'let the flare see the air' and double the size of the mulch ring! Beautiful little tree. I wouldn't be surprised if it doubles in size next year with proper watering," one advised.

Another echoed the same advice, writing: "Remove the bricks and pull the mulch back off the base of the tree."

"Keep the mulch, just pull it away from the trunk a couple inches," a third recommended.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.